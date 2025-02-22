Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.
These are 25 of the best curry houses and takeaways in the Milton Keynes area – based on Google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.
Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.
1. Bollywood Junction - 1-3 Duckworth Ct, Oldbrook
"Excellent place for mouth watering food. I can't talk enough about the service and food. Great menu and top notch chefs dishing it out perfectly." - Rated: 4.3 Photo: Facebook
2. Crispy Dosa Milton Keynes, 12/13, Lloyds court, Silbury Blvd
"Really great food! Incredible for vegan options, service was quick, and the servers were kind. Would recommend for couples and large groups, great for sharing." - Rated: 4.3 Photo: Facebook
3. The Grange Indian Restaurant, 132 Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm
"Fantastic service, food and atmosphere. The owner is also very friendly. Would highly recommend to anyone." - Rated: 4.5 Photo: The Grange Indian Restaurant
4. Papa J's Indian Restaurant, 20 Redgrave Dr, Oxley Park
"Good, well prepared food, good tasty cocktail and great service." - Rated: 4.5 Photo: Google
