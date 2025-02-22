Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.

These are 25 of the best curry houses and takeaways in the Milton Keynes area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

1 . Bollywood Junction - 1-3 Duckworth Ct, Oldbrook "Excellent place for mouth watering food. I can't talk enough about the service and food. Great menu and top notch chefs dishing it out perfectly." - Rated: 4.3

2 . Crispy Dosa Milton Keynes, 12/13, Lloyds court, Silbury Blvd "Really great food! Incredible for vegan options, service was quick, and the servers were kind. Would recommend for couples and large groups, great for sharing." - Rated: 4.3

3 . The Grange Indian Restaurant, 132 Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm "Fantastic service, food and atmosphere. The owner is also very friendly. Would highly recommend to anyone." - Rated: 4.5