Here's the 5 cheapest petrol stations in Milton Keynes amid RAC price hike warning

Analysis from RAC Fuel Watch, outlines that the decreasing pump prices of the past three months is due to finish with tensions in the Middle East triggering a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre.

Unleaded now costs 134.17p a litre on average, up 2p since the start of last month meaning the cost to fill a 55-litre family car stands at £73.79 (£1.07 more than at the start of the month). The price of diesel went up even more – by nearly 3p (2.8p) a litre, from 138.39p at the start to 141.21p at the end. This added £1.55 to the cost a household pays to fill a family car.

Supermarket prices saw below-average increases last month, with petrol up 1.3p from 128.96p to 130.26p, while diesel rose by 1.6p from 135.06p to 136.67p. But it’s once again drivers in Northern Ireland who benefit from the cheapest visits to the forecourt – a litre of unleaded there costs 128p on average, around 6p less than the average across the whole of the UK, with diesel at 134p.

In Milton Keynes we have taken a look at the five cheapest stations – and we also list the most expensive ones.

The prices are based on findings from PetrolPrices.com and are for unleadced petrol. All information is accurate as of Thursday July 10.

Cheapest petrol in Milton Keynes The cheapest unleaded petrol at the moment in MK is at Morrisons at Westcroft, where it costs 130.9p per litre.

Cheapest petrol in Milton Keynes Asda in Bletcham Way is the second cheapesta t 132.7p for a litre of unleaded petrol

Cheapest petrol in Milton Keynes The Bletchley Tesco Extra is the third cheapest, with unleaded selling at 132.9p. Interestingly, the price of fuel varies across Tesco stores in MK.