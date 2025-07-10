The RAC has warned petrol prices could rise by 2p per litreplaceholder image
Here's the 5 cheapest petrol stations in Milton Keynes amid RAC price hike warning

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
The RAC has issued a warning to motorists that fuel prices are set to soar this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.

With this in mind, drivers may be tempted to fill up before the costs go up further.

Analysis from RAC Fuel Watch, outlines that the decreasing pump prices of the past three months is due to finish with tensions in the Middle East triggering a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre.

Unleaded now costs 134.17p a litre on average, up 2p since the start of last month meaning the cost to fill a 55-litre family car stands at £73.79 (£1.07 more than at the start of the month). The price of diesel went up even more – by nearly 3p (2.8p) a litre, from 138.39p at the start to 141.21p at the end. This added £1.55 to the cost a household pays to fill a family car.

Supermarket prices saw below-average increases last month, with petrol up 1.3p from 128.96p to 130.26p, while diesel rose by 1.6p from 135.06p to 136.67p. But it’s once again drivers in Northern Ireland who benefit from the cheapest visits to the forecourt – a litre of unleaded there costs 128p on average, around 6p less than the average across the whole of the UK, with diesel at 134p.

In Milton Keynes we have taken a look at the five cheapest stations – and we also list the most expensive ones.

The prices are based on findings from PetrolPrices.com and are for unleadced petrol. All information is accurate as of Thursday July 10.

The cheapest unleaded petrol at the moment in MK is at Morrisons at Westcroft, where it costs 130.9p per litre.

The cheapest unleaded petrol at the moment in MK is at Morrisons at Westcroft, where it costs 130.9p per litre.

Asda in Bletcham Way is the second cheapesta t 132.7p for a litre of unleaded petrol

Asda in Bletcham Way is the second cheapesta t 132.7p for a litre of unleaded petrol

The Bletchley Tesco Extra is the third cheapest, with unleaded selling at 132.9p. Interestingly, the price of fuel varies across Tesco stores in MK.

The Bletchley Tesco Extra is the third cheapest, with unleaded selling at 132.9p. Interestingly, the price of fuel varies across Tesco stores in MK.

Petrol prices at Tesco at Kingston centre are more expensive than those at the Bletchley store. But they are still the fourth cheapest in MK, coming in at 133.9p per litre.

Petrol prices at Tesco at Kingston centre are more expensive than those at the Bletchley store. But they are still the fourth cheapest in MK, coming in at 133.9p per litre.

