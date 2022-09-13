Here's the 50 most popular baby names in Milton Keynes at the moment - and some of them will surprise you
A list of the 50 most popular baby names in MK has included a few surprises.
The survey, carried out by baby naming experts Bella Baby shows some more unusual names have crept in to the list of old favourites over the past year.
For boys, the most popular name is Noah, while for girls, Oliver remains the top choice.
But at number 22 of the 25 most commonly used names for boys is Osian, a Welsh name meaning ‘little deer’.
And at number 14 for girls is Willow, an English name meaning ‘from the willow grove’, while at number 22 is Sienna, which is Italian for ‘reddish brown’.
A spokesman for Bella Baby told the Citizen: “Choosing a baby name is all about striking the right balance between following trends and not choosing a name that will inevitably become a fad and make your child feel as though they can't stand out.
"An excellent place to start and to get some inspiration on choosing a name you'll adore, nevertheless, comes from being aware of the names that are currently trending.”
The company says baby names surge in popularity because of many reasons, whether that be popular characters in new TV shows, a resurgence of a certain era of names or even just the natural cycle of names and certain ones coming around to being more popular again.
And choosing from the list of most popular names is not a bad thing, they say.
“Despite the negativity around choosing a popular baby name for your child, there are also many positive things that come along with it. Your child is less likely to have to worry about misspellings and mispronunciation of their name as well as them finding comradery in having the same name as others,” said the spokesman.
Below is the list of the 25 most popular boys’ names and the 25 most popular girls’ names. The data is taken from the Office of National Statistics.
Boys’ Names
Noah
Oliver
Leo
Theo
Finley
Arthur
George
Archie
Oscar
Charlie
Tommy
Harry
Jack
Freddie
Jacob
Alfie
Elijah
William
Arlo
Harri
Osian
Thomas
Isaac
Theodore
Dylan
Girls’ Names
Olivia
Amelia
Isla
Ava
Mia
Ivy
Lily
Isabella
Sophia
Rosie
Grace
Florence
Freya
Willow
Emily
Ella
Poppy
Evie
Elsie
Charlotte
Evelyn
Sienna
Sofia
Daisy
Sophie
Nicole