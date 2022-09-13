Here's the 50 most popular baby names in Milton Keynes at the moment - and some of them will surprise you

The survey, carried out by baby naming experts Bella Baby shows some more unusual names have crept in to the list of old favourites over the past year.

For boys, the most popular name is Noah, while for girls, Oliver remains the top choice.

But at number 22 of the 25 most commonly used names for boys is Osian, a Welsh name meaning ‘little deer’.

Choosing a baby name from the most popular list is not a bad thing, say experts

And at number 14 for girls is Willow, an English name meaning ‘from the willow grove’, while at number 22 is Sienna, which is Italian for ‘reddish brown’.

A spokesman for Bella Baby told the Citizen: “Choosing a baby name is all about striking the right balance between following trends and not choosing a name that will inevitably become a fad and make your child feel as though they can't stand out.

"An excellent place to start and to get some inspiration on choosing a name you'll adore, nevertheless, comes from being aware of the names that are currently trending.”

The company says baby names surge in popularity because of many reasons, whether that be popular characters in new TV shows, a resurgence of a certain era of names or even just the natural cycle of names and certain ones coming around to being more popular again.

And choosing from the list of most popular names is not a bad thing, they say.

“Despite the negativity around choosing a popular baby name for your child, there are also many positive things that come along with it. Your child is less likely to have to worry about misspellings and mispronunciation of their name as well as them finding comradery in having the same name as others,” said the spokesman.

Below is the list of the 25 most popular boys’ names and the 25 most popular girls’ names. The data is taken from the Office of National Statistics.

Boys’ Names

Noah

Oliver

Leo

Theo

Finley

Arthur

George

Archie

Oscar

Charlie

Tommy

Harry

Jack

Freddie

Jacob

Alfie

Elijah

William

Arlo

Harri

Osian

Thomas

Isaac

Theodore

Dylan

Girls’ Names

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Mia

Ivy

Lily

Isabella

Sophia

Rosie

Grace

Florence

Freya

Willow

Emily

Ella

Poppy

Evie

Elsie

Charlotte

Evelyn

Sienna

Sofia

Daisy

Sophie