Here's the pubs in Milton Keynes selling for beer for just 6p a pint to mark Queen's Jubilee

The move is to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee, and the price equates to what a pint of beer would have cost people 70 years ago in 1952, when Her Majesty began her reign.

The offer applies on the last day of the official four day holiday to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

A spokesman for Greene King said: “For one day only, Greene King Local Pubs will be offering customers a royally tempting deal across nominated sites to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s royal coronation.

Greene King will be offering customers beer at 6p a pint next Monday

“Anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or a Flaming Grill site on Monday 30th May will be able to claim a pint of Greene King’s IPA for just 6p by using the secret code word ‘1952’ at the bar.”

No more than one pint will be sold at 6p per pint to each customer and drinkers must be over 18 to qualify. Green King is also urging people to drink responsibly during the celebrations.