Here's where Covid infections are rising fastest in Milton Keynes as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches

The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on the 19 July.

Today the Citizen takes at look at the different Covid infection rates in each of the 32 areas of MK from the government's most recently published figures, which cover the week between June 22 and June 29.

The statistics showed coronavirus cases rose in 30 areas - and, in some, at a very fast rate.

Some areas of MK showed a very sharp increase during the week

The worst area was Bletchley South, where the infection rate ( the number of cases per 100,000 of the population) was was 43.1 on June 22. By June 29 it had shot up to 205 - a rise of 376%.

Second worst was Shenley Wood and Grange Farm, which had a 337% rise, going from a case rate of 52 to 227.3.

But remember the government figures are for reflect the case rate, not the actual number of cases. And, depending upon the size of the area, just a handful of new positive tests could cause a significant case rate rise.

Some areas started out with a zero infection rate on July 22. These were Two Mile Ash, Loughton, Great Linford and Giffard Park, Linford Wood, Willen and Downhead Park, Tattenhoe and Emerson Valley, and Bletchley East. However, by the end of week, all these had a number of positive cases.

There were just two areas in Milton Keyne borough showing a decrease in the case rate. These were Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands , which went from a case rate of 148.7 to 104.1, and Bradwell Village, which went from 72 to 54.

Today, the overall case rate for Milton Keynes stands at 164.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is still below the UK average of 214.4,

You can check how your area fared below and see if it is above or below average. The first figure is the case rate for June 22 and the second is the case rate on June 29. The final figure is the percentage increase or decrease during that week.

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands 148.7 104.1 -30%

Bradwell Village 72 54 -25%

Olney & Lavendon 179.2 203.1 13%

Stantonbury & Bradville 74.7 89.6 20%

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade 83.8 100.6 20%

Bradwell Common 60.9 76.1 25%

Eaglestone & Fishermead 121.1 154.1 27%

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook 111.4 161 45%

Wolverton & New Bradwell 38.9 64.8 67%

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton 60.2 108.3 80%

Oldbrook & Coffee Hall 53.8 107.5 100%

Newport Pagnell South 79.6 159.2 100%

Far Bletchley 82.7 179.1 117%

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands 50.9 111.9 120%

Westcroft & Shenley Brook End 72.4 163 125%

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill 101.2 237.6 135%

Furzton 70.8 169.9 140%

Denbigh 112.3 287 156%

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington 74.3 195.1 163%

Bletchley West 54.6 150.1 175%

Woughton & Woolstone 101.3 292.7 189%

Newport Pagnell North 41.6 124.7 200%

Bletchley North West 49.8 161.7 225%

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm 522 27.3 337%

Bletchley South 43.1 205 376%

Two Mile Ash 0 91.8 Up

Loughton 0 162.4 Up

Great Linford & Giffard Park 0 167.5 Up

Linford Wood 0 279.4 Up

Willen & Downhead Park 0 131.6 Up

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 0 148.9 Up