Here's where to go if you want to enjoy a good fry-up around Milton Keynes - as recommended by diners on Google

Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST
However you like your eggs, and no matter what your stance on black puddings is, you’ll find plenty of great places around Milton Keynes to put some tasty food in the belly.

Here we take a look at the most popular cafes and breakfast spots around town, courtesy of reviews left on Google (out of five stars).

Let us know where you like to go for breakfast and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

(All businesses are based on Google ratings left by diners and are in no particular order).

"They do a cracking fry up, fairly priced." - Rated: 4.4

1. Sunnyside Up Cafe - 42 Church St, Wolverton

"They do a cracking fry up, fairly priced." - Rated: 4.4 Photo: Google

"Just had a full English here, very nice it was too! Fresh and cooked in front of you." - Rated: 4.8

2. Lodge Farm Cafe - Lodge Farm Business Centre, Wolverton Rd, Castlethorpe

"Just had a full English here, very nice it was too! Fresh and cooked in front of you." - Rated: 4.8 Photo: Google

"Always a friendly welcome, food is very fresh & a lovely community atmosphere. Reasonable prices too !" - Rated: 4.8

3. Simply Good Ltd - 49 Singleton Dr, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes

"Always a friendly welcome, food is very fresh & a lovely community atmosphere. Reasonable prices too !" - Rated: 4.8 Photo: Google

"Fantastic, affordable and fast! They would make a killing if they had a place in the city centre of Milton Keynes, everything on offer is delicious - "Rated: 4.2

4. Cafe Max - Snowdon Drive, Milton Keynes

"Fantastic, affordable and fast! They would make a killing if they had a place in the city centre of Milton Keynes, everything on offer is delicious - "Rated: 4.2 Photo: Google

