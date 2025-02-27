However you like your eggs, and no matter what your stance on black puddings is, you’ll find plenty of great places around Milton Keynes to put some tasty food in the belly.

Here we take a look at the most popular cafes and breakfast spots around town, courtesy of reviews left on Google (out of five stars).

(All businesses are based on Google ratings left by diners and are in no particular order).

1 . Sunnyside Up Cafe - 42 Church St, Wolverton "They do a cracking fry up, fairly priced." - Rated: 4.4

2 . Lodge Farm Cafe - Lodge Farm Business Centre, Wolverton Rd, Castlethorpe "Just had a full English here, very nice it was too! Fresh and cooked in front of you." - Rated: 4.8

3 . Simply Good Ltd - 49 Singleton Dr, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes "Always a friendly welcome, food is very fresh & a lovely community atmosphere. Reasonable prices too !" - Rated: 4.8