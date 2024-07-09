Hero pub landlord brings toddler back from the dead after he choked on a grape in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mum of a two-year-old boy who was lifeless after choking on a grape has thanked a heroic landlord who literally brought him back from the dead.

Little Ewaan Vipin Koottunkal was eating the grapes at his Newport Pagnell home during the town’s carnival on Saturday when one suddenly became lodged in his throat.

His terrified parents Jasna and Vipin tried in vain to dislodge it as the boy became unresponsive, floppy and blue, with no pulse.

The family has no car and mum Jasna was desperately trying to call 999 for help.

Little Ewaan Vipin Koottunkal is miraculously fine after his horrific choking experience

"They were asking too many questions,” she said. “My son was dying. So we picked him up and ran outside to see if we could find someone to to get him to hospital.”

Clutching Ewaan, who was by now totally lifeless, they ran into the garden of the Coachmakers Arms pub, where crowds had gathered to celebrate the carnival.

Landlord Jonny Smith heard the cries for help and ran out.

"The little lad was not in a good way. There was no pulse and he was totally blue. His mum was fainting and everyone was panicking.. It was horrible,” he said.

Coachmakers Arms landlord Jonny Smith has been hailed a hero after saving the life of a choking toddler

Jonny has two sons who are members of Bletchley Boxing Club and he has completed a first aid course run by the club. And while customers panicked or froze, he kept his cool and leapt into action.

"I grabbed the boy and tried everything I knew, everything I remembered from the course. I tried the Heimlich manouvre, banging him on the back, laying him over a bench face down. He was such a tiny little thing and I felt was throwing him around. But he still wasn’t breathing,” he said.

"My barmaid Kate Howe was feeling for a pulse but there was nothing.. no sign of life.”

Finally Jonny tried blowing heavily down the boy’s nose while Kate held open his mouth.

The Coachmakers Arms in Newport Pagnell

"Kate suddenly said ‘I can see the grape coming up. Do it again’...I gave another big blow and Kate was able to grab it,” he said.

But the toddler was still unresponsive, with no discernable pulse.

Jonny began CPR while waiting for the ambulances, again remembering all he’d been taught on the boxing club course.

“I did it for five or six minutes and we really thought he was dead. But then suddenly he gave a breath….” he said.

Ewaan was rushed to Oxford’s John Radcliffe hospital to be checked for brain damage after such a long time no breathing. Incredibly, there was none.

"He is good,” said Jasna today (Tuesday). “He is talking and playing and will be discharged tonight. All is he has is a sore throat from where they put tubes down him.”

She now wants to say a public thank you to Jonny. "God put him there at the right time. He saved my son’s life. We thought we had lost him,” she said.

Meanwhile Jonny is the talk of the town, which ironically gave its carnival the theme of Heroes this year.

“It was a team effort and I only did what any landlord would… We are all just thrilled the little boy survived,” he said.