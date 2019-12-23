Heroic Milton Keynes foster parents star in one of 2019's most emotional Christmas ads

An incredible couple who fostered more than 200 children moved Spice Girl Emma Bunting to tears at surprise reunion party.

Marguerita and Albert Humprey's adopted daughter Sam applied to the Love Giving campaign by online retailer Very to give her parents a festive treat.

Very organised a special Christmas party, hosted by Emma, to bring together dozens of the couple's foster children from the past.

The film showing Marguerita and Albert's reaction will now be used as part of Very's Christmas advert campaign. And it's hailed as one of the biggest Chrsitmas tearjerkers of 2019.

The Milton Keynes couple were foster mum and dad to more than 200 children over the past 50 years before they retired in 2018.

They became foster carers by chance in 1970 when they had to be approved by social services to care for Marguerita’s younger siblings. Afterwards Milton Keynes Council approached them to become foster carers and the big-hearted couple agreed.

The couple were delighted

Soion there was a steady stream of children arriving at their home in need of short or long-term care or help in emergency situations. Many of these children are now adults and parents themselves, and Marguerita and Albert regularly volunteer to babysit their children.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, once took in seven siblings at once without batting an eyelid.

They recall battling through treacherous snow conditions to collect a mother and baby in need. and they say the youngsters were treated as if they were their own.

Marguerita said: “Albert and I have gained so many daughters and sons, we are proud of them all.”

