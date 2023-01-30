Exciting plans are underway to completely transform CMK’s only urban park into a haven for wildlife.

Grafton Gate Park is currently a little-used and overgrown space between Lower Second Street and Lower Fourth Street.

It’s a few hundred metres away from MK Central rail station and close to the former bus station in Elder Gate.

Grafton Park is a hidden gem at busy Central Milton Keynes

The ‘hidden gem’ of a park has five ponds, complete with waterfalls. These are prone to flooding, and mitigation work is underway to control this.

Landscaping works are also taking place to cut back overgrown bushes and trees, remove ivy, clear litter, and ultimately make the park a more attractive space for both humans and wildlife alike.

Milton Keynes City Council is working on the transformation in partnership with MyMiltonKeynes and landlord MKDP.

The project forms part of the longer term aim to create a masterplan for Grafton Park and make the 9,000msq site a premium city park.

Councillors Nolan and Wilson-Marklew at Grafton Park at CMK

It is also hoped that Grafton Park will obtain green flag status – an international award that recognises well managed green spaces across the globe.

Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Climate & Sustainability, said: “Grafton Park is a hidden gem in the middle of the city centre that deserves to be maximised to its full potential.

"We are working to transform it from an overgrown and hidden space into a scenic and welcoming park full of wildlife. Grafton Park's development and enhancement is a critical flagship project that will help us become the greenest city in the world.”

The improvements will involve the refurbishment of public art and sculptures in the park - including the bird tower which will become a central attraction.

There will also be pathways upgraded, benches and bins installed, alongside better signage to highlight Grafton Park as a central destination.

Labour Councillor Ben Nolan, who represents CMK ward, said: “It’s important that residents and businesses have access to an attractive urban park, especially as more and more people move into CMK.