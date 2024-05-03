High 5 as 14 Milton Keynes establishments all handed top food hygiene rating
and live on Freeview channel 276
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news all round.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
> Rated 5: Mniam Mniam Ltd at Watling Street, Elfield Park, Milton Keynes; rated on April 29
> Rated 5: The Old George Hotel & Restaurant at 41 High Street, Stony Stratford; rated on April 29
> Rated 5: Wilson's Deli and Coffee at 43 Alston Drive, Bradwell Abbey, Milton Keynes; rated on April 29
> Rated 5: Autograph at The Balcony Cafe at Hanslope Park, Hanslope Park Road, Hanslope; rated on April 25
> Rated 5: Abbey Hill Golf Club at Monks Way, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes; rated on April 24
> Rated 5: Bellamy Catering (Abbey Hill Golf Club Member Bar) at Abbey Hill Golf Club, H3 Monks Way, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes; rated on April 24
> Rated 5: Gather and Gather at FCDO Hanslope Park at Hanslope Park, Hanslope Park Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes; rated on April 24
>Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 11-13 Eagle Walk, Central Milton Keynss; rated on April 19
> Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Portway A5 To V6, Milton Keynes; rated on April 17
>• Rated 5: Woughton Leisure Centre (Gino's Cafe) at Woughton Centre, Rainbow Drive, Leadenhall, Milton Keynes; rated on April 17
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
> Rated 5: The Nags Head at 30 High Street, Great Linford, Milton Keynes; rated on January 29
Takeaways
>• Rated 5: Papparizza at 9 Potters Lane, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes; rated on May 1
> Rated 5: Favorite Chicken & Ribs at 1 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes; rated on April 30
> Rated 5: St Mary's Chinese at 42 Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes; rated on April 25.
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.
The hygiene standards ratings range from 5 – which mean hygiene standards are very good to 0 – which indicates urgent improvement is necessary.