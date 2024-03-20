High class new Indian restaurant to open in Central Milton Keynes this week, offering some very different dishes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Indian restaurant run by ‘curry queen’ Dipna Anand is to open its doors at CMK this Friday, offering some dishes with a difference.

The Dipna Anand Kitchen & Bar is inside the new multi-functional Unity Place venue, near MK Central station.

It will have 150 covers and even its very own microbrewery from Toast Brewing.

Dipna will be offering her authentic Punjabi and South Indian cuisine alongside a selection of traditional favourites using locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

The menu comprises revisited classics on small plates, with her well-loved and familiar curries alongside some new and unexpected menu items such as masala fries, tadka coconut greens, kachumber salad and mango and feta salad,

A grill that will serve tandoori lamb chops, salmon, chicken and paneer tikka, as well as lamb seekh kebab.

The restaurant will also serve traditional thalis and biryanis, with plant-based dishes and the best cuts of British meat. For puddings there are traditional favourites of rasmalai; gajar halwa and gulab jamun - fried milk dough served hot and crispy in a cardamom sugar syrup.

In addition to the evening menu, there will also be a weekend brunch menu available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm. Highlights include the Desi English breakfast served with Anda bhurji, bacon, sausages, mini naan, tadka beans, hash brown, a Tandoori chicken tikka burger and crushed anda bhurji paratha - Indian masala scrambled egg inside paratha bread.

A list of Dipna’s favourite cocktails will also be on offer, including as The Sassy Lassi with creamy tropical fruit and vanilla and caramel notes enhanced by spiced rum, and the Mohabbat Martini, a gin cocktail infused with cardamom and elderflower.

Dipna said: ‘I am so looking forward to opening my new restaurant in Unity Place. It has a completely different feel to my previous sites, but we’ll be serving some of my oldest family recipes. We’ve developed some new dishes alongside our beloved classics.

"Unity Place has been amazing in supporting our discovery of new, local suppliers and producers, which allows us to be as planet-conscious as possible - and continue our journey of sustainability.”