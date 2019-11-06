High-flying business bosses brave the cold to sleep out on MK Dons football pitch in Milton Keynes

Dozens of business leaders and executives are swapping their suits for sleeping bags tomorrow to spend a night in the cold at Stadium MK.

The CEO Sleepout will raise awareness and funds to fight poverty and homelessness in Milton Keynes.

Each volunteer aims to raise £1000 in sponsorship and donations to local charities.

Among those taking part is MK Dons Sport and Education Trust Chairman John Cove.

He said: "I could never pretend that sleeping outside in the protected environment of the stadium is the same as those who are sleeping out every night but at least I - and all those taking part - can show solidarity with those affected and raise money for good causes."

The business people have even had a special fundraising song written for the event by one of the participants, the first ever Bard of Buckingham, Dean Jones.

Stadium MK

Dean Jones and Anastasiya Ostapchuk, who both work at the University of Buckingham have released 'Call Me In', to describe the plight of homeless people in MK.

Check out the video in this article.