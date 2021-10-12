High number of new Covid cases in Milton Keynes today

The number of new Covid cases in MK rose to 176 today.

The city's seven day infection rate rose to 359.7 cases per 100,000 people, which is just below the national average rate of 363.3.

For weeks MK's infection rate has been well below the national average, but the gap is now starting to narrow.

176 new Covid cases in Milton Keynes today

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths recorded today was 181 and the number of new cases was 38,520.