High number of new Covid cases recorded in Milton Keynes today

Another 111 positive Covid cases have been confirmed throughout Milton Keynes today.

This brings the borough's infection rate up to 210.4 cases per 100,000 of the population. However, this is still below the national average figure, which today stands at 244.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Nationally 28,773 people tested positive today and 37 deaths were recorded. None of these took place in MK, where five Covid patients are currently in hospital.