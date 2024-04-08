Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Camphill Milton Keynes has been sharing its ambitions to raise £15m to build new accessible homes, a vision that High Sheriff Dame Ann Limb was inspired by.

She led her shrieval year (March 2023 – April 2024), promoting two key themes, one of which being environmental sustainability. The Camphill build seeks to be a net zero build with integrated solar panels, green roofs, heat-source pumps, and spoil from the site retained to create bounding.

Dame Ann opted to support Camphill MK, inviting individuals to a fundraising afternoon tea with sweet and savoury foods prepared by their café team, using (where possible) ingredients grown in their allotments. The team behind the menu was staff and residents, including some of the 70+ adults with disabilities who live within the Camphill community.

High Sheriff Dame Ann & Camphill CEO Tim Davies

The 50+ guests who attended heard an impassioned speech from Camphill's patron, BBC Journalist Martha Kearney. She shared the story of her brother-in-law Alastair, who lived at Camphill MK for much of his adult life, with the audience, highlighting the struggle of his ageing and how essential improved facilities are to suitable additional support requirements—things that Camphill's new build will address.

The passion from everyone in the room was undeniable, with the charity receiving almost £8,000 in donations from those who attended.

"The city of MK was built on, and today thrives on, the idea that people with learning disabilities should be part of the wider community and not marginalised from it.

"Creating sustainable, diverse, inclusive, and affordable communities has been one of my two main themes for my shrieval year”.

Dame Ann told us: “I have established a High Sheriff’s charitable legacy fund - the Harmony Fund, which is now formally launched and will be used to resource local community and educational projects that put into practice HM The King’s philosophy of harmony; that by understanding the balance, the order and the relationships between us and the natural world we can create a sustainable, inclusive, and affordable future for all"

She also took time to present Camphill Milton Keynes with a High Sheriffs Award. The award, presented to CEO Tim Davies, recognised the support and role the charity plays within the local community.