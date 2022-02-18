High Street closed in Milton Keynes town due to Storm Eunice

Police have advised closure between St John Street and Union Street in Newport Pagnell

By Olga Norford
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:05 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:06 pm

The High Street in Newport Pagnell has been closed due to falling debris caused by Storm Eunice.

Police officers stated on Twitter: "We've closed the road between St John Street and Union Street due to falling debris.

"We'll advise when the road can reopen once it is safe to do so."

