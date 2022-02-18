High Street closed in Milton Keynes town due to Storm Eunice
Police have advised closure between St John Street and Union Street in Newport Pagnell
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:05 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:06 pm
The High Street in Newport Pagnell has been closed due to falling debris caused by Storm Eunice.
Police officers stated on Twitter: "We've closed the road between St John Street and Union Street due to falling debris.
"We'll advise when the road can reopen once it is safe to do so."