High Street takes another hit as much-loved bakery shop is forced to close in Milton Keynes town

A much-loved High Street bakery is being forced to close down at the end of the month due to rising costs of operation.

Woodstock’s Artisan Bakery has announced it will close its doors for good in Stony Stratford High Street because it is no longer viable to stay open.

The bakery, the last to survive in the historic town, bakes fresh bread, pastries and cakes every day, using quality ingredients with no additives or preservatives.

The bread range alone includes sourdoughs, traditional bloomers and tin loaves, continental breads such as olive flatbread and ciabatta, rye loaves and French breads.

This week Woodstock’s owners announced on their Facebook page: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the closure of this business at the end of the month on Saturday 30th September. It is the last bakery in the town and ends the tradition of hundreds of years.”

They added: “Inflation is the reason the business can no longer meet the costs of operating a viable business, and we simply can’t compete with the larger retailers on price.

"All the staff would like to thank you, the local Stony customers, for your support over the years. Please continue to support the shop and its staff until it closes.”

The store’s website stated: “We believe that every high street should have a genuine bakery. We have worked hard to source great ingredients, which have been produced by people with the same ethos and passion for food as us.”

Dozens of customers have now taken to social media to express their regret that the bakery is closing.

"Such a great loss for Stony in general and The High Street in particular,” wrote one.

