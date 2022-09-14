Higher education expert calls for new university named after the Queen to be built here in Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes would be the perfect site for a new university named after Queen Elizabeth II, an education boss has announced.
Nick Hillman is director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), the UK's only independent think tank devoted to higher education.
He published a speech today (Wednesday) on how higher education changed during the Queen’s reign – and why the country should now consider establishing a new university in her name.
The Queen’s was a huge supporter both here in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth. She was Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities for 33 years and she established the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes, which remain the highest honour that a UK further or higher education institution can achieve.