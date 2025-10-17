The Food Standards Agency has published ratings for multiple establishments across Milton Keynes, with 75 per cent receiving the highest grade available

The highest possible ratings have been awarded to multiple Milton Keynes establishments, according to the latest details published by the Food Standards Agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors have recently visited 33 outlets, and more than 75 per cent of them have been given the top rating of five, meaning hygiene standards are very good.

This top rating has been given to the following restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Ops at Hollington Wood, Ekeney House Wood Farm, Newport Road, Emberton

Gravity MK at Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

Lodge Farm Cafe at Unit 48 Lodge Farm Business Centre, Wolverton Road, Castlethorpe

Snozone MK Division at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VWG Group (Eurest Food) at Volkswagen Group UK Ltd, Garamonde Drive, Wymbush

Santander - Unity Place - Urban Food Market at Unity Place, 200 Grafton Gate H5 To H6, Central Milton Keynes

Sky Lounge - Santander at Unity Place, 200 Grafton Gate H5 To H6, Central Milton Keynes

Players Paradice at 19-21 St John Street, Newport Pagnell

Social Barre by Dancebox at 216- 218 Regency Court, Upper Fifth Street, Central Milton Keynes

The Hidden Cafe at Icentre, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell

Nitrogym at 23 Carters Lane, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter Storey/Ball Corporation Milton Keynes at 8 Northfield Drive, Northfield

Broughton & MK Parish Council at Broughton Pavilion, 139 Tanfield Lane, Broughton

Macintyre Coffee Shop at 54 Haddon, Great Holm

Selo at Selo House, 3b Michigan Drive, Tongwell

Five-star ratings were also awarded to the following pubs, bars and restaurants:

Hanslope Working Mens Club at 28 High Street, Hanslope

The Ship Ashore at 12 Granville Square, Willen

Be At One Limited at 25 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes

St Martins Bowls Club at Shenley Road, Bletchley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Sports Bar & Lounge at 79-81 Interchange House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell

Five-star ratings were given to the following takeaways:

Bollywood Junction trading as Dilli Heart and Biryani Dum at 29 Stratford Road, Wolverton

Larder Cafe at Wavendon Business Park, Ortensia Drive, Wavendon Gate, Milton Keynes

Best Stony kebab House at 5 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford

Napoli Fish Bar at 175 Newport Road, New Bradwell

Walnut Tree Traditional Fish & Chips at 20 Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes

Narayana Limited at 81 Tanfield Lane, Broughton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A four-star rating, meaning hygiene standards are good, was given to the Subway takeaway store at 143a Queensway in Bletchley, as well as New China Garden, a takeaway based at 5 Tower Crescent in Neath Hill.

The same rating was issued to the French Affaire Café at 5 Odells Yard in Stony Stratford, and the Granary Tea Room at Milton Keynes Museum on Mcconnell Drive in Wolverton.

A three-star rating, meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, was given to the Auris Restaurant and Lounge Ltd at 156 Queensway in Bletchley.

The same rating was issued to the Hanoi Vietnamese Restaurant and Bar, based at 14 Savoy Crescent in Central Milton Keynes, and the Woughton Leisure Centre Fit Bite Café at Woughton Centre on Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

The full rating system is as follows - five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means that major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.