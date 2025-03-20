Highly historic festival in Milton Keynes cancelled due to lack of volunteers

The Fenny Poppers are traditionally fired on St Martin's Day

A traditional celebration that dates back to the 1700s has been cancelled this year because of a lack of volunteers.

The Fenny Poppers festival takes place in Fenny Stratford each year with live music, dancing and street food.

It celebrates the town’s six small ceremonial cannons, which are fired annually on St Martin’s Day – a tradition that was initiated by Browne Willis to perpetuate his own memory..

During the latter day celebrations, part of the town’s main road is even turfed for the occasion to form a gigantic lawn for people to gather and enjoy funfair rides, bouncy castles and other entertainment.

The Poppers are fired every St Martin’s Day. They are charged with Pyrodex, a modern alternative to black powder, which is plugged with well-rammed newspaper. And they are ignited with a long poker, the tip of which has been heated red hot in a brazier.

This week the festival organisers, the Fenny Poppers Community Group, announced on social media that the 20235 festival was not going ahead.

Their post stated: “We regret to announce that the Fenny Poppers Festival will nott ake place this year due to the unavailabity of key committee members.”

It added: “We appreciate your understanding and support and we look forard to welcoming you back in 2026 for a fantastic event.”

Some members of the public responded by volunteering their help so the festival could go ahead. But a spokesman for the community group said: “It’s about more than just amount of volunteers but I will take this to the committee.”