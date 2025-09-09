Highly popular Central Milton Keynes bar reopens after six figure makeover

A CMK pub and cocktail bar has reopened its doors after closing for a huge makeover.

The new look at the Slug & Lettuce in The Hub has cost owners Stonegate a six-figure sum.

It includes vibrant new interiors, statement lighting and contemporary upholstered furnishings – all designed to “dial up the cocktail experience”, says the company.

The venue will open its doors on Thursday September 11 at 12pm, just in time for one of its well-known bottomless brunch sessions.

The investment is part of Stonegate Group’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its venues across the UK.

"At Slug & Lettuce MK, the result is a perfect blend of fresh, stylish design and the brand’s signature playful charm – the ideal backdrop for sipping, socialising, and celebrating in style,” said a spokesperson.

They added: “The bar has been given a vibrant new look, featuring colour changing LED strip lighting including single drop and multi-drop pendant fittings with frosted glass globes, creating a stylish, eye-catching space that’s more inviting than ever.

“Exciting additions include a fresh new feel with the Slug & Lettuce’s externals boasting pristine illuminated signage all set to light up The Hub...And that’s not all – bold new wallpaper adds a vibrant touch throughout the venue, while a brand-new mirror ball has been installed over the stairs, illuminating the venue for that perfect selfie lighting.”

The first floor has also seen a significant revamp of the bar. Previously an area for cocktail making, it now boasts a brand-new two station bar servery – meaning less waiting times for guests to grab their 2-4-1 cocktails.

Natasha Leigh, General Manager at Slug and Lettuce MK, said: "This investment has transformed our Slug & Lettuce into an absolute showstopper that we cannot wait to show off to guests.

“The refurbishment has not only made our bar bigger and better, but it’s also helped create a warm and inviting atmosphere for all our guests, and we cannot wait to start serving the best bottomless brunches in town once again!"

You can access exclusive rewards at Slug & Lettuce MK by downloading the MiXR app and creating an account, while MiXR Student allows access to 25% off food and 90-minute bottomless brunches for £25.

