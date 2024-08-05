Highly popular garden centre is sold to national company after being run by same family for 75 years in Milton Keynes
Frosts garden Centre has been owned and run by the Frost family for more than 75 years in Newport Road, Woburn Sands.
But brothers James and Jeremy Frost are now hanging up their trowels and, with nobody in the family to take over the business, last week completed a deal to sell.
The new owners are the Blue Diamond Group, which owns 44 garden centres in the UK and Channel Islands, and theyhave pledged protect Frosts’ heritage and values.
Their CEO Alan Roper said: “Frosts Garden Centre is a thriving and respected family business with a unique brand and excellent reputation within the local community. Blue Diamond is proud to be the new owner of this aspirational garden centre.
"We intend to protect its heritage and core values whilst driving the business forward into the future and are delighted to welcome Frosts into the Blue Diamond portfolio.”
He said the management was committed to running stylish centres that provide their customers with “an exceptional shopping and dining experience.”
In a joint statment James and Jeremy Frost said: “When our grandfather started this business in 1946, he could not possibly have foreseen how Frosts would develop.”
They added: “Jeremy and I are not getting any younger, and there is no-one in the Frost family to take over the reins. Therefore, when we received an approach from The Blue Diamond Group, to buy Frosts, we concluded that the time was right - not only for us, but also for the business.”
Blue Diamond says it has welcomed all the Frosts team into its company and looks forward to getting to know them.
The purchase will take the company’s turnover up to £332m per year.
Frosts was founded in 1946 as a plant nursery by Harvey Frost and his wife Vera. Later their Brian opened the nursery up to the public and in 1972 he partnered with the Godber family to develop Willington Garden Centre, which is near Bedford. Discussions are still ongoing on the future of this site.
The company also runs a successful landscaping division.