Highly popular inflatable obstacle course returns to Milton Keynes lake this summer

The much-loved Tuff Nutterz inflatable obstacle course is to return to Willen Lake this summer.

The giant course features more than 30 challenges obstacles including slides, climbing walls, balancing balls and much more.

People can jump, bounce and burn off some energy – and, for the ultimate adrenaline rush, they can add on six metre tall Tuff Slide to race down.

Tuff Nutterz will be in Milton Keynes from 23rd August – 1st September 2024, perfectly timed for the Summer Bank Holiday.

Sessions last for one hour 45 mins each and are available between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day. The course is suitable for all ages, with under fives accompanied by a parent or carer.

Tickets start from £22 per person and can be booked online here.

A spokesperson for Tuff Nutterz said: “It’s the UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course, providing a fun and comfortable environment for families to share a meaningful outdoor experience.”

You can see what else is available at Willen Lake this summer here.

The venue is Milton Keynes’ most popular park, attracting more than one million people each year. Visitors can take part in a range of family-friendly activities including water sports, Treetop Extreme, pedalo hire and cycling.

There’s also a huge outdoor play area and accessible leisure routes with wildlife and beautiful scenery to enjoy along the way. Willen Lake Bar & Kitchen is on site serving snacks and hot drinks.