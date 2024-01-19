News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Hilarious doorbell footage shows workmen winning tug of war - with a manhole - in Milton Keynes

Mum burst out laughing as she watched funny moment unfold when she clicked on her doorbell camera notification at work
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT
A Milton Keynes mum was given a laugh after checking her Ring doorbell - to find a group of workmen winning a tug of war with a drain.

Laura Staunton, 40, had a notification that there was movement outside her home in Milton Keynes, Bucks.

So she clicked on her the app - in time to see five high-vis men falling over as a rope gave way.

Mum of three said she burst out laughing at work when she clicked on the doorbell camera notification. Credit: Laura Staunton / SWNSMum of three said she burst out laughing at work when she clicked on the doorbell camera notification. Credit: Laura Staunton / SWNS
Mum of three said she burst out laughing at work when she clicked on the doorbell camera notification. Credit: Laura Staunton / SWNS
Laura, a mum-of-three, says the incident made her "burst out laughing" at work.

The logistics worker said: "I was busy at work so ignored the notifications at first but it wouldn't stop chiming so I took a look.

"I burst out laughing and showed my boss.

"I burst out laughing again later when I got home and saw the second guy nearly fall in the bush.

Video grab of a group of workmen losing a tug of war with a a drain in Milton Keynes, Bucks. Credit: Laura Staunton / SWNSVideo grab of a group of workmen losing a tug of war with a a drain in Milton Keynes, Bucks. Credit: Laura Staunton / SWNS
Video grab of a group of workmen losing a tug of war with a a drain in Milton Keynes, Bucks. Credit: Laura Staunton / SWNS

"All of them were laughing about it and no-one was hurt.

"They had put the gravel back in place so without the doorbell footage I would have had no idea anyone had been there.

"I wish I had spoken to them through the Ring.

"They drove past later and still seemed to be laughing."

The video, which has been circulating this week, was shot in November 2023.