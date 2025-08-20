Hindu community in Milton Keynes celebrates Rakshabandhan with Armed Forces

Members of the city’s Hindu community have gathered to celebrate Raksha Bandhan Utsav – and invited members of the armed forces to be their guests.

The event, organised by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS UK) celebrates ancient tradition and the timeless values of unity, service and mutual protection.

Raksha Bandhan, which literally translates as “bond of protection,” has traditionally marked the affection between brothers and sisters. And HSS UK has been at the forefront of expressing this symbolism in ways that connect with modern life, whether by honouring civic workers, NHS staff, police, or this year, members of the armed forces.

Special guests this year were Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Chauhan, Sergeant Shiv Chand, and Major Hina Morjaria in attendance.

The celebration began with interactive sports for all ages, setting a lively and inclusive atmosphere.

Sergeant Shiv Chand reflected on his experience in the armed forces, noting that while service members come from many different backgrounds and wear different uniforms, they are united as one family.

He added that the same spirit of oneness could be seen at the event, with people from all corners of the Hindu community sitting together as part of one Sangh family.

Krishji, a young Swayamsevak of HSS UK, shared the tradition of tying a rakhi to the Bhagwa Dhwaj (saffron flag), symbolising a personal vow to protect Hindu dharma and society.

He explained the meaning of Raksha Bandhan — protection, respect, and love — extends beyond family to all who dedicate themselves to the safety and well-being of others, a form of service that parallels the armed forces’ dedication to protecting the nation.

Attendees tied rakhis to the armed forces guests as a gesture of respect, gratitude, and solidarity. One young volunteer described the moment as “a way to say thank you for protecting our nation, while also showing that we stand with them as one family.”

The event closed with a message that the festival’s essence mirrors the great Hindu ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the whole world is one family — and that service, whether through military duty or community work, is a shared responsibility.

HSS has a shakha in Milton Keynes, where they hold regular gathering for activities such as games, yoga and educational and cultural programmes,