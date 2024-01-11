'His 180 is outstanding' - Darts legend Russ Bray praises eight-year-old Milton Keynes prodigy

“He is like a calculator and his 180 call is one of the best I have ever heard”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retired Professional Darts Championships (PDC) referee Russ Bray has praised a youngster who plays in Milton Keynes and scores adult matches.

Eight-year-old Noah, ‘The Doubles King’, Kendall is showing great promise in the junior darts scene. He plays for Milton Keynes Sharks Juniors and scores adult matches at a county level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Noah’s Mother, Helen Kendall, said: “His maths is phenomenal. As soon as the darts land in the board he’s worked it out and called it.

“He used the microphone to score adult competitions and Russ Bray saw him when he came to the academy in Milton Keynes.

“When we go to competitions a lot of people talk to us, they can’t believe he’s only eight years old and that good at maths.”

Noah began playing a few years ago when he was watching the World Darts Championships at Christmas. Helen described how he “loved” the darts so they bought him a magnetic dartboard to sharpen his skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘The Doubles King’ began practising two hours a day around his schoolwork and he quickly started at Milton Keynes Sharks academy due to there being “nothing in Northamptonshire” where he lives.

Noah Kendall, from Northampton, is just eight years old, but is already called adult darts matches because he maths is so good.

Helen said: “He progressed when he joined the academy, he now plays 501s in the top group, and is a reserve for Buckinghamshire county. “

When asked how Noah became so good at maths she said: “I have no idea, it must be from playing darts every day.

“They notice in school that he can work things out in his head which a lot of people can’t and he can do all his times tables!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helen is really pleased with the heroics of ‘Luke Littler’ in this year's World Championships calling him a “massive inspiration” to all young players especially Noah.

His coach, Aaron Dunne, added: “He is like a calculator and his 180 call is one of the best I have ever heard.”