The historic 4-star Woughton House Hotel is up for sale with a price tag of £6m.

London company Knight Frank is marketing the 51-bed property, which is currently closed.

Dating back to Georgian times, the hotel stands in four acres of grounds at Woughton on the Green, overlooking the Ouzel Valley Park.

Owned by Mercure, it was operated by Clubhouse Woughton House Ltd, a company that went into liquidation in October 2020.

Knight Frank says the hotel has “been maintained to a high standard during its closure” and has planning permission for an additional 23 bedrooms and an extension to the restaurant.

There is also potential to develop a spa there, subject to the necessary permissions, say the agents.

Before it closed, the hotel was a popular wedding venue and some couples complained they had been let down and left without a venue after the company went into liquidation.

The hotel hit the headlines again in January last year when residents and local councillors criticised the Home Office decision to house 107 asylum seekers in its rooms without consulting local people.

There were concerns over the site’s suitability as well as security issues this could cause.

Liberal Democrat ward councillor Paul Trendall said at the time: “We do not know why this location was selected, or why volunteers are being asked to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements by the Home Office’s contractor, Clearsprings. There are so many unanswered questions.”

The hotel offers 51 “stylish contemporary” en-suite bedrooms, a 60 cover restaurant, bar and lounge and three large function rooms. There is on-site parking for up to 78 vehicles.