Historic church building and land in Milton Keynes goes up for grabs with guide price of just £30,000

The dilapidated property, officially known as the Old Mission Hall, is in the hamlet of Middle Weald, near the village of Calverton and close to Stony Stratford.

It is being sold by Robinson & Hall at a public auction next month at a city hotel.

The guide is £30,000 plus fees, say the auctioneers.

The building, believed to date from the early twentieth century, is detached and built of brick. It still has some of the original church features but requires renovation.

To be sold freehold, it stands on a generous plot of around 0.1 acre on the edge of the hamlet, overlooking open countryside.

"The building benefits from a number of window and door apertures plus a pitched slate roof with level ground to the side and rear with a number of self seeded saplings and fenced boundaries,” said a Robinson & Hall spokesman.

They will be holding open house viewings at the end of this month and the details will be published nearer the time.

The property is described as “commercial”, so any buyer planning to convert it into a house would need to apply for change of use planning permission.

There is no Buyer's Premium payable on the lot but the purchaser will be required to pay an administration fee of £1,200 including VAT.

