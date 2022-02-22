Historic England offers grants to document 'overlooked and ordinary' places that celebrate working class histories in Milton Keynes

Historic England is launching Everyday Heritage Grants to celebrate working class histories in Milton Keynes and elsewhere.

The grants will fund community-led projects that aim to further the understanding of the past.

Each project should enable people to creatively share overlooked or untold stories of the places where they live and encourage communities, groups and local people to examine and tell their own stories in their own ways.

Christmas in Bletchley, 1966. Photo: Living Archive

Community or heritage organisations are invited to apply for a grants of up to £25,000 to fund a special project. Applications for funding for smaller grass roots projects of less than £10,000 are also welcome.

The funding will focus on heritage that links people to overlooked historic places, with a particular interest in recognising and celebrating working class histories. People will be able to tell their own stories, in their own way, and be encouraged to connect with others in their local communities.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The histories of castles and great houses and their inhabitants are well documented, but we know far less about our everyday heritage. From council estates, pubs and clubs, to farms, factories and shipyards, these are the places where most people have lived, worked and played for hundreds of years. We want to explore these untold stories and celebrate the people and places at the heart of our history.”

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Our heritage belongs to us all and should be accessible to everyone. I welcome plans for new community-led projects to tell the story of working people across the country, bringing our collective and shared history back to life."

Milton Keynes is lucky in that it already has Living Archive MK, which documents much of the city's history.

The project, formally established in 1984, is a creative cultural and community development organisation that uses documentary arts work – inspired by people’s memories – to create a sense of place, history and belonging.

But the new Everyday Heritage Grants aim to further the nation’s collective understanding of England’s past. It is the first of many cultural projects that Historic England aims to deliver over the next three years in order to shine a light on the diversity of the nation’s heritage.

It is hoped bids will include projects that provide innovative volunteering opportunities for young people or people facing loneliness or isolation, as well as contributing positively to participants’ wellbeing.