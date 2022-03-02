Historic Grade 2 listed Milton Keynes pub to re-open with revamped interior name change

A Grade 2 listed pub in Stony Stratford is to re-open with a change of name next month.

The Plough will now be known as The Old School House, drawing on its history of when it was built in 1873 as a St Mary's Church school.

It has been closed for weeks for a revamp by owners Wells & Co, the holding company of Bedford-based Charles Wells Brewery.

Artists' impression of how the revamped pub will look

Formerly run by independent licensees as a pub partner, it will now be a pub managed by Wells & Co.

The company says the pub has undergone extensive refurbishment and will open its doors in early April.

Emily Ellwood, general manager for The Old School House said, “We’ll be serving fresh cocktails and have a great range of world wines. The refurbished pub will be modern and stylish and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Stony in soon.”

She said guests can expect an exciting new menu including tapas inspired small plates and accompanied by award winning beers from Brewpoint, brewed in Bedford.

The Plough pub before the refurbishment and name change

Shirley Couchman, retail director at Wells & Co. said: “Think lavish, stylish and premium. This pub has great character and we’ll be building on the history and heritage, bringing the site into the modern day.