Historic Milton Keynes brass band puts out desperate plea for help

The historic Wolverton Town Band is currently holding its rehearsals in the local church, St George’s, where the acoustics are “amazing”.

However, despite the best efforts of the vicar, the storage facilities and the ambient winter temperatures are not ideal for the instruments.

"Consequently the band are on the look out for any possible alternative spaces in and around Wolverton with good heating and lighting and somewhere we can use with space for a band store on site”, said a spokesman.

Wolverton Town Band

"Does anyone know of a building in the area (such as their work environment) that may have an affordable space we could utilise in the evening?” she added.

The band, was formed almost 100 years ago, has also put out a plea for new players.

The spokesman said: "Most brass bands at the moment are under strength due to Covid and we are trying to rebuild ourselves having taken quite a hit with personnel as well. “We are looking for more brass players to join us – whatever your background – whether you play with another band on a different evening (as many of us do) or even if you want the chance to pick up a new hobby learning brass. We have spare instruments to lend new members. .We also need a drum kit player.”

People who are new to playing an instrument are welcome, too, as well as experienced players.

And old photo of Wolverton Town Band

The band can offer free use of a band-owned and insured instrument and free use of a music stand and other accessories.

The spokesman said: “We have plenty of instruments waiting to be played, and you get to join in the fun with a friendly band. What more could you ask for? If you're interested, please contact us using the form on this page. We look forward to hearing from you.”

If you can help, please get in touch with the band via its website or Facebook page.

Wolverton Town Band was formed in the early 1900s by members of the recently disbanded 1st Buckinghamshire Volunteer Rifles. During the 1914-18 war many members joined the Bucks Volunteer Band. The band went on to become one of the leading bands in North Bucks.

Since then the band has had a varied history with appearances at a wide variety of occasions including local fetes and royal functions. As a contesting band, Wolverton Town Band achieved various accolades and proudly represented Wolverton in many regional and area competitions.

Times have changed and Wolverton Town Band is now a community band whose sole aim is to play for all manner of events, including fetes, MK Marathon, Parks Trust events, concerts, carolling and Remembrance services for example.

Its repertoire spans from traditional band marches, hymns and arrangements to pop classics from Queen to Disney favourites for the whole family to enjoy.