Historic Milton Keynes pub to re-open months after previous landlords quit in despair

A historic 17th century thatched pub is to re-open months after its previous owners quit and branded it unviable.

The Crooked Billet at Newton Longville has served the community as a pub for more than 300 years. But last November the landlords suddenly handed the keys back to Greene King and closed it down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They issued a statement saying: “Alongside the well-publicised challenges the whole pub Industry is facing, the East West Rail Road closure in Newton Longville that started in late September and is scheduled to continue until at least early December has proved fatal for the pub.”

The Crooked Billet pub is re-opening soon at Newton Longville in MK

The roadworks effectively cut off Newton Longville from the MK side, causing an immediate and catastrophic drop in turnover, they said.

"The loss of Christmas business - normally the cushion that would carry us through the beginning of next year - means that the long-term viability of the pub is too uncertain given the continuing rise in costs for product and utilities and the impending rise in business rates next April, and accordingly closure is the only option.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But now new publicans, the Thanet family, have been found and they hope to re-open the pub over the next couple of weeks.

They wrote on the pub’s Facebook page yesterday (Sunday): “My family and I are looking to re-open The Crooked Billet in Newton Longville in the forthcoming weeks. You will agree it is a beautiful and historical part on the village and it is sad to see it left the way it is.

“We may be able to have it open by the Coronation weekend, if that is the case there may be some limitations with the kitchen etc, but I am sure you would just pop in to see the heart of the village ‘pumping’ again with a welcoming pint.

The new publicans plan to adapt the pub garden with a child friendly enclosure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also hope to run a “chip shop menu” of great British food and serve regular Sunday Roasts.