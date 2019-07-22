Historic Milton Keynes town plastered in illegible graffiti over the weekend

Historic Stony Stratford was plastered with graffiti that nobody can read over the weekend.

The strange signs and symbols appeared in white paint on both public and private land all over town.

Alderman Paul Bartlett, who lives on High Street and is a former MK councillor for the town, said residents were horrified.

'It is simply awful," he said.

' We take a great deal of pride in our historic town and whoever is responsible needs to reflect upon what they have done."

Mr Bartlett is hoping that MK Council and all other owners will act swiftly to remove the damage.

"The police are aware of the damage and anyone with information and perhaps CCTV coverage should cone forward to help catch the idiot responsible," he said.