Historic new wedding venue opens its doors in Milton Keynes, offering quirky big days from as a little as £300

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anyone fancying an old school wedding – literally – can now hire a quirky and historic venue in MK for as little as £300.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old School building in Wolverton was built in Victorian times as a place to teach children.

It was purchased in 2017 by Future Wolverton, a a not-for-profit Community Benefit Society, who vowed to bring it back into community use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, after a £1.2m restoration project, the Grade Ii building hosts a range of community activities, including a coffee Shop, hall to hire, and bed and breakfast rooms.

Naomi and Andrew's wedding was a great success at The Old School Wolverton

But the latest project is weddings, and it is licensed for civil ceremonies with up to 50 guests – including dogs if desired.

Adverttised as a “quirky and unique venue, it’s perfect for lovers, dreamers and wedding rule-breakers, say the organisers.

“Say goodbye to cookie-cutter celebrations and hello to a day that’s tailored for you - your day, your way!” said a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The Old School is a beautifully restored Grade II listed Victorian school and is the perfect option for intimate weddings and ceremonies. Licensed for up to 70 guests, has a variety of wedding options available to suit a range of budgets and requirements.

The Old School at Wolverton is a licensed wedding venue

The Classic Ceremony, which costs just £300, includes initial event planning meeting, two hours hire of the venue for a licenced ceremony for up to 20 guests, chair and tables, and the opportunity to people to decorate the space themselves.

The couple can buy extra packages if they wish, including one that allows up to 70 guests access to the venue for three days.

"Old School Wolverton is where love stories come to life, all while embracing the fun of wedding planning and the personality and individuality of the couple… It’s an unforgettable wedding venue, combining vintage charm, cosy vibes, and a dash of whimsy,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Metcalfe, Operations Manager at the Old School, said: We believe that a wedding should feel like an extension of the couple - so we’ve created a space where you can be as creative, traditional, or out-there as you’d like... We really wanted to create a space where couples felt truly able to be themselves, to reflect their unique interests and have their day exactly as they imagine it could be!”.

The venue is pet-friendly, inclusive, and proudly open to people from all walks of life.

Marie Osborne, CEO of Future Wolverton, said: “We believe everyone deserves a little magic on their wedding day, whether that means a budget-friendly package or a bespoke celebration”.

With on-site accommodation for guests, at the Green Tourism award-winning themed Old School Guest House, the bridal party also doesn't have far to go once the music stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Procter, a local creative consultant, has worked alongside the venue to create this venue with a difference. She “We’re all about creating a day filled with warmth, authenticity, and a little bit of quirk, where you and your guests can relax, laugh, and celebrate in a space that feels like truly special to you.”

Visit here for more details or contact the Events Team on [email protected]k.