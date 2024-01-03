News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Historic pub in Milton Keynes re-opens after year of closure

It’s striving to become a vital part of the community again
By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:55 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A pub forced to close due to the financial effects of Covid has re-opened again after more than a year of closure.

The Chequers in Fenny Stratford’s has served the public as a pub for 350 years, and locals had feared the building would be turned into flats.

But owners Darren and Lisa Smith were determined to preserve its heritage and they successfully re-opened it as a pub last month, in time for Christmas.

The historic Chequers pub in Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes, is open again after a year of closureThe historic Chequers pub in Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes, is open again after a year of closure
The historic Chequers pub in Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes, is open again after a year of closure
Most Popular

They appointed their son, 24-year-old Aiden Smith, to run it, making him one of the city’s youngest landlords.

"It’s been a pub since the 1660s so we wanted to keep it that way,” he said.

Aiden, who is helped by business partner Owen Tottey, says the aim is to become a competitively-priced pub that is a vital part of the local community.

"We’re independent and not tied to any brewery so we can keep our prices down and serve what drinks the customers want. If someone says they like a particular beer, we’ll do our best to get it in,” he said.

The Watling Street pub is ideally situated to serve people on their way to Pink Punters on weekend nights, and also fans going to Stadium MK.

But for the rest of the time, it is aiming for a quieter atmosphere, serving breakfast, lunches and coffees for local people.

Aiden is currently applying for a food license from MK City Council and hopes to have the kitchen up and running in the near future.

Related topics:Milton KeynesStadium MK