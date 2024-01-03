It’s striving to become a vital part of the community again

A pub forced to close due to the financial effects of Covid has re-opened again after more than a year of closure.

The Chequers in Fenny Stratford’s has served the public as a pub for 350 years, and locals had feared the building would be turned into flats.

But owners Darren and Lisa Smith were determined to preserve its heritage and they successfully re-opened it as a pub last month, in time for Christmas.

They appointed their son, 24-year-old Aiden Smith, to run it, making him one of the city’s youngest landlords.

"It’s been a pub since the 1660s so we wanted to keep it that way,” he said.

Aiden, who is helped by business partner Owen Tottey, says the aim is to become a competitively-priced pub that is a vital part of the local community.

"We’re independent and not tied to any brewery so we can keep our prices down and serve what drinks the customers want. If someone says they like a particular beer, we’ll do our best to get it in,” he said.

The Watling Street pub is ideally situated to serve people on their way to Pink Punters on weekend nights, and also fans going to Stadium MK.

But for the rest of the time, it is aiming for a quieter atmosphere, serving breakfast, lunches and coffees for local people.