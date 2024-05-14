Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An historical society is celebrating its 40th birthday with a special exhibition of old memories.

The Newport Pagnell Historical Society was founded in 1984 with the aim of making people more aware and appreciative of the important old town and the surrounding area.

Over the years it has grown from a small group of members to a thriving organisation that even has its own museum – Chandos Hall in Silver Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the birthday, the museum will be running an exhibition of old scrap books, photos and artefacts showing the decades and centuries throughout the town,

A old postcard if Newport Pagnell

Meanwhile the society is trying to trace all as many founder or past members as possible to invite them to special celebration on June 1.

It currently has around 170 members who meet twice a month. There are regular talks and even evening walks around the town.