Historical Society celebrates 40th birthday in Milton Keynes town
The Newport Pagnell Historical Society was founded in 1984 with the aim of making people more aware and appreciative of the important old town and the surrounding area.
Over the years it has grown from a small group of members to a thriving organisation that even has its own museum – Chandos Hall in Silver Street.
To celebrate the birthday, the museum will be running an exhibition of old scrap books, photos and artefacts showing the decades and centuries throughout the town,
Meanwhile the society is trying to trace all as many founder or past members as possible to invite them to special celebration on June 1.
It currently has around 170 members who meet twice a month. There are regular talks and even evening walks around the town.
The museum is open every second and fourth Sunday of the month, pending sufficient volunteers, from 2pm to 4pm.