Hit TV show Salvage Hunters is coming to Milton Keynes – and you could take part
and live on Freeview channel 276
Salvage Hunters, Discovery Network’s most viewed TV programme, is coming to Milton Keynes in the new year.
Producers are hoping to film a special episode in and around Bletchley so are inviting people or businesses who may want to feature on the programme to come forward. The programme follows decorative antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around various locations in the UK and abroad on his quest to find and buy unusual objects with an interesting history.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recent programmes include visits to Prideaux Place, Ely Cathedral and Prestwold Hall to name a few. Whether it’s a stately home, factory, school, museum, or even a private collection at home, the programme typically includes antiques, collectables, decorative items, and other items in all conditions. And, programme makers like nothing more than to rummage around, looking for items to restore and give a new life to. It might be furniture, old signs, lighting, props, busts, or art.
Salvage Hunters airs on the Discovery network across Europe, Australia and the USA airing to over a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, so it’s a great opportunity to promote your house or business to a broad audience, make some money and celebrate the rich history and heritage of the UK. If you want to want to be considered for the show r know of a location that might be suitable, get in touch with Salvage Hunters by emailing [email protected].