Salvage Hunters, Discovery Network’s most viewed TV programme, is coming to Milton Keynes in the new year.

Producers are hoping to film a special episode in and around Bletchley so are inviting people or businesses who may want to feature on the programme to come forward. The programme follows decorative antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around various locations in the UK and abroad on his quest to find and buy unusual objects with an interesting history.

Recent programmes include visits to Prideaux Place, Ely Cathedral and Prestwold Hall to name a few. Whether it’s a stately home, factory, school, museum, or even a private collection at home, the programme typically includes antiques, collectables, decorative items, and other items in all conditions. And, programme makers like nothing more than to rummage around, looking for items to restore and give a new life to. It might be furniture, old signs, lighting, props, busts, or art.

