Hogwarts comes to Milton Keynes as scarecrows take over Loughton

Loughton looked more like Hogwarts during the annual Scarecrow Trail over the weekend.

Harry Potter, pals Ron and Hermione, Professor Snape, Hagrid and Fang, Dumbledore and Aragog were all brilliantly recreated in Crane Court by Gareth Bishop and Laura Goff, Derek and Celia Walker, Terry Caulfield, Michelle Twiselton, and Dave and Sally Puddephatt, with more than 80 scarecrows were dotted around the village.

The Harry Potter themed scarecrows won the top award

This year’s entries from local people, schools and charities were judged by Helen Den Dulk, a fabric and fibre artist who is based at the Westbury Arts Centre; Hywel Jones, Head of Development and Communications at MK Gallery; Nancy Stevens, an award-winning radio presenter, arts and fashion influencer, and writer; and Julia Watts, an experienced crafter and trainer.

The judges said: “There was such a variety of entries and we were blown away by the creativity and hard work that had gone into them; it was really hard to make our decision. It was lovely to see everyone getting involved."

The Hogwarts scene was crowned supreme champion, with the judges adding: "These scarecrows are superb, and it was impossible to choose between them! The creativity is excellent, and you can appreciate all the planning that went into them. It just shows what neighbours can do when they work together."

In second place were the entries from Loughton Manor School, Michael and Lucy Scott, and Macintyre Milton Keynes Lifelong Learning Centre.

The trail continues and you can get your trail guide priced £3 from All Saints’ Church on Saturday June 22 between from 10am-5pm, and Sunday June 23 from 11am-5pm. Refreshments are available throughout the weekend.