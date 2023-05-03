Home Bargains takes over Argos store to double in size in Milton Keynes

Home Bargains bosses have spoken of their plans to open a massive extended store in Bletchley.

The popular discount store has taken over the former Argos premises next door to its shop at the Beacon Retail Park.

They are currently closed while builders knock down the connecting wall to make one huge shop floor.

The Home Bargains store will double in size in MK

This week the company has revealed its plans exclusively to the Citizen before the scheduled opening date at the end of July.

They’ve revealed there will be a large chilled and frozen food section – and even an in-store bakery producing fresh bread and cakes.

A spokesman said: "Home Bargains is excited to announce the opening of our newly expanded store in Bletchley. Thanks to significant investment in our site, we have almost doubled the size of the original store and are set to open our doors at the end of July 2023.

“Our valued customers can expect an even better shopping experience across our extensive food and non-food items. In addition to our increased chilled and frozen range, there will also be an exciting fresh range of food plus an in-store bakery.

“Of course, we'll still be offering our guaranteed ‘Top Brands at Bottom Prices’. We are confident that this expansion will provide our customers with a more extensive selection of quality products, all at unbeatable prices.”

As part of the opening, Home Bargains is looking to recruit more than 50 additional staff for the site.

"We believe in investing in our local community and will advertise all available roles on our website,” said the spokesman.

He added: “We can't wait to open our doors and show our loyal customers and new shoppers alike what we have in store, and we're confident our new Bletchley site will be a huge success."

Home Bargains has another outlet in Bletchley’s Queensway and a huge store at the Kingston retail park. The latter opened last year and also took up two units, including the old Mamas and Papas shop.