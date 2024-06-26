Home from home – photos reveal final phase of Milton Keynes Brooklands developments

A typical street scene with four bedroom homesA typical street scene with four bedroom homes
These aerial shots show the final phase of a Milton Keynes housing development – with the chance for first time buyers to snap up a home.

Milton Keynes house hunters will have to move fast to reserve a home at the Brooklands and Brooklands Park developments before the remaining homes have been snapped up say developers.

Barratt Homes’ Brooklands development on Fen Street is selling a range of one, two and four bedroom homes from its final phase.

At David Wilson Homes’ Brooklands Park, the development is down to its final two properties.

Aerial shots of homes on the new developmentAerial shots of homes on the new development
Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to announce that due to the success of the development, this is the last chance to buy at Brooklands and Brooklands Park.

“We are encouraging those interested in any of the homes available to book an appointment with the sales team.”

For more information about all developments in the county, visit Barratt Homes in Milton Keynes or David Wilson Homes in Milton Keynes.

