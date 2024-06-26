Home from home – photos reveal final phase of Milton Keynes Brooklands developments
Milton Keynes house hunters will have to move fast to reserve a home at the Brooklands and Brooklands Park developments before the remaining homes have been snapped up say developers.
Barratt Homes’ Brooklands development on Fen Street is selling a range of one, two and four bedroom homes from its final phase.
At David Wilson Homes’ Brooklands Park, the development is down to its final two properties.
Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to announce that due to the success of the development, this is the last chance to buy at Brooklands and Brooklands Park.
“We are encouraging those interested in any of the homes available to book an appointment with the sales team.”
For more information about all developments in the county, visit Barratt Homes in Milton Keynes or David Wilson Homes in Milton Keynes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.