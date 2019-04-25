Home is where the art is for Stony Stratford creative

An exciting new gallery launching in Milton Keynes later this month is promising to appeal to all tastes with ceramics, paintings and sculpture among a wide range of modern and traditional pieces on display.

Stony Stratford Gallery is the new venture of artist Luke McDonnell who runs the successful Chiba Creative graphic design agency in the town.

Luke has been putting his mark on projects all over Milton Keynes, and his skills are also in demand internationally; Commissions have taken him to New York, Portugal and the Channel Islands, and he recently returned from a trip to Spain, working on illustrations for a new documentary, which will air on Netflix later this year.

But for Luke, home is where the art is: Stony Stratford's impressive mural of Queen Eleanor of Castile is one of his creations.

He was also the creative force behind the 2018 charity book It's No Joke, which raised funds for Bus Shelter MK, and the rock 'n' roll branding at Wolverton music venue The Craufurd Arms is by his hand.

“The gallery is a chance for me to showcase the work of others, and I'm just as keen to support local artists as I am to bring internationally known names to the town,” Luke said.

“Art plays a very important role in a community, and opening a gallery of my own has always been a dream.

“It will be a permanent venue with a rolling exhibition of varied high-quality art, and I am thrilled to be able to do it in my home town.”

The new gallery at 73 High Street, Stony Stratford will open its doors with a special champagne launch weekend: April 26 (10am-7pm), April 27 (10am-3pm) & 28 (11am-3pm).