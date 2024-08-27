Homeless man turns his life around to help raise cash for Milton Keynes charity that saved him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who once slept on the streets has now become a fundraiser for the charity that helped him get his life back on track.

Ritchie went through a breakdown of an abusive relationship in 2019 and walked out of his home with nothing.

He had no choice but to sleep rough before he finally found refuge at UnityMK, which was formerly known as the Winter Night Shelter.

The charity helped him with benefit applications, food, showers and clothing and found him accommodation with the YMCA.

Ritchie said: “I discovered a supportive community that went beyond mere shelter..UnityMK became a transformative force in my life, inspiring me to move from being a guest to a volunteer. The transition was fuelled by a deep-rooted interest in addressing homelessness, a cause that had directly impacted my life and those close to me.”

Today Ritchie is building his CV with the ambition to work in the care sector to support others who face crises in their lives.

He devotes his spare time to helping raise vital funds for UnityMK, and the next project is free family fun day on Sunday 8 September from 11am to 3pm.

Organised by Milton Keynes based Cranswick Convenience Foods, the event will take place at Middleton Pavilion on Worrelle Avenue and there will be food, drinks, fairground rides, cakes, games and stalls, arts and crafts and a range of other family entertainments.

The UnityMK team will be there sharing information on how to get involved with the charity, which is preparing to launch its autumn recruitment drive for more volunteers to help run its night shelters over the winter months.

Last winter season, 210 meals were served weekly to guests at their winter night shelter venues. The night shelter runs between November and April and is often at capacity of 15 beds full every night.

Women made up 15% of those that sought help at the shelter.

Ritchie said: “As a volunteer, I've witnessed the organisation's profound impact on individuals facing homelessness. UnityMK's dedication goes beyond providing physical shelter - it creates a sense of community and empowerment, fostering lasting change”

.Cranswick Foods regularly support UnityMK and last year donated £27,000 to them.

Site Director Sam Pearl said: “This is the fourth year that we have held the Family Fun Day for UnityMK and we’re hoping it will be bigger and better than ever. Last year’s event raised over £8,000 and our aim this year is to beat that figure as well as to drive awareness of volunteer opportunities for this important local charity.

“We hope that our community work will act as a catalyst for other local businesses to get involved and show that consistent, involved support by business for local charities like, UnityMK can make a real difference.”

Ria House Fundraising Manager at UnityMK said:

“Demand for our services is as busy as ever right now with our welfare team typically seeing an estimated 230 visitors to Unity Park Station a month. Our services can really make a difference to people’s lives as Ritchie’s story demonstrates very well.”

To find out more about being a volunteer and get involved with the work of the charity, see here.

More details about the Family Fun Day can be found on Cranswick Milton Keynes’ Facebook page.