Homes needed for very special puppies in Milton Keynes

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is seeking people to become ‘Puppy Raisers’, who are vital to the early development of their dogs.

They care for them first 12 to16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised training and the charity covers the costs for all the food, veterinary care and equipment required.

The volunteers will be expected to teach the pups basic commands and help them get used to different environments.

A guide dog puppy

Claire Purr, a Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs, said: “This is a rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing.

Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and they must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve. Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.

To find out more, call 0800 781 1444 or visit here.