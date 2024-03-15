Hop into IKEA Milton Keynes for Easter EGG-stravaganza and free family fun activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun range of free Easter-themed activities, including an EGG-citing scavenger hunt, is to be hosted by IKEA at Milton Keynes.

In Sweden, children celebrate the start of ‘påsk’ (Easter) by painting eggs with pretty patterns and displaying them in their homes, so select IKEA stores are offering kids the chance to create their own ‘cracking’ seasonal ornaments this Easter.

Those looking to put their detective skills to the test can take part in the EGG-citing scavenger hunt, with children being challenged to discover the secret location of colourful Easter eggs hidden around store. Find all the eggs to crack the secret code and win a prize.

Other fun activities for all the family that are taking place at IKEA during the Easter holidays include:

> Easter Wreath Making: A bookable workshop for all ages.

> Decorate an Easter jar: Book a spot in this session to decorate your own Easter inspired jar.

> Easter Egg Decorating: A bookable session where children can decorate their own Easter eggs.

> Easter Breakfast: Celebrate Easter and meet a special guest, the Easter Bunny! Kids can get involved with activities whilst enjoying a delicious breakfast dish for just £1.50.

> Easter Wreath Making: Bookable slots on a ‘blooming marvellous’ workshop.

While the kids are enjoying their activities, IKEA Family members will receive an additional 25% when selling products back to IKEA via the popular Buyback & Resell.

IKEA Family Members can also enjoy Swe-Dish Fridays offer, with 50% off its famous meatballs meal for only £2.45, fish & chips for £3.45, plus, children’s pasta and tomato sauce for just 45p.

Customers can also make the most of IKEA’s delicious foodie savings at home, with the KAFFEREP cinnamon buns available for £2 instead of £2.75 until March 31. For even more fun, pick up IKEA’s much-loved VÅRKÄNSLA flat-pack chocolate bunny to build for yourself or gift to some-bunny special, while the individual-wrapped VÅRKÄNSLA milk chocolate and hazelnut eggs are great for the kids’ Easter egg hunt.

An IKEA spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be hosting a series of fun, free activities for all the family as part of the IKEA’s Easter celebrations, to help customers enjoy an affordable day out to remember this spring.”