Hospital pays consultancy firm to attract new staff to come and work in Milton Keynes

The campaign will extol the virtues of living in MK and focus on the good things the area and the hospital have to offer.

It is hoped the ambitious new project will attract the best possible talent in healthcare to serve local people.

The hospital first opened its doors as Milton Keynes General Hospital in 1984 and was an integral part of rapid growth plans, servicing the health and medical needs of the fledgling MK population and quickly becoming one of the largest employers in the Buckinghamshire region.

Now, almost 40 years later, Milton Keynes University Hospital has expanded to support a community that has more than doubled in size.

The latest annual NHS Staff Survey saw MKUH named as the top-scoring hospital to work for in the East of England, scoring the highest of all NHS trusts in the country for motivated staff.

The results are recognition for the extensive work the hospital has done to offer its team a sector-leading benefits package as well as focusing on staff health and wellbeing and flexible working support.

As well as improving working conditions for staff, MKUH has been rapidly improving its facilities and has often been at the forefront of introducing medical technologies to healthcare in Europe, including being the first in the continent to introduce certain robotic surgeries.

Following a tender process, hospital chose Bletchley-based marketing company WSA The Communications Agency to work on the campaign

Managing director Jerry Taylor said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to partner with Milton Keynes University Hospital and to work together on attracting fresh talent to this wonderful region.

" Anyone that lives here knows that Milton Keynes is not just concrete cows and roundabouts. It is a vibrant growth hub that fantastically balances technological innovation with sustainable and ecological principles.”