House built on edge of lake goes up for sale in Milton Keynes

|A lakeside house with stunning views has gone on the market for a cool £1.3m in Millton Keynes.
The five bed detached property is built right next to Furzton Lake, and the agents describe it as occupying one of the city’s “most desirable locations.”
Three of the five double bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms while the master bedroom has a balcony overlooking the water.
There is also a lounge, dining room, study, kitchen with utility room, downstairs cloakroom, large conservatory and family bathroom.
Ample off road parking is available, as well as a double garage.
The house is being marketed by Purplebricks and is advertised on Rightmove.
