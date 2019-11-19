House in Milton Keynes severely damaged by fire

A house in Milton Keynes has been severely damaged by fire despite the best efforts of a dozen firefighters last night.

Three fire engines and crews rushed to the Bradville property at 8.20pm on Monday.

A dozen fire fighters attended

They used a main jet and a hose reel to tackle the blaze, which started on the first floor at the Crispin home.

It caused "severe" fire and smoke damage to that floor, as well as smoke damage to ground floor, said a Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman.

Firefighters checked adjoining properties in Crispin and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire had not spread. They isolated the gas and electricity and even carried out re-inspections at 1.10am and 4.35am.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.