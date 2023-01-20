News you can trust since 1981
House prices in Milton Keynes have increased slightly despite the cost of living crisis

The average sale price of property in Milton Keynes rose by £47,000 over the last year

By Katie Williams
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:37am

We may be experiencing a cost-of-living crisis but house prices In Milton Keynes have increased slightly, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 16.2% over the last year.

The average Milton Keynes house price in November was £336,152, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.5%, and Milton Keynes was above the 0.3% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Milton Keynes rose by £47,000 – putting the area second among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: "In November, our agents reported a market on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."

First-time buyers in Milton Keynes spent an average of £271,000 on their property – £38,000 more than a year ago, and £53,000 more than in November 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £393,000 on average in November – 44.6% more than first-time buyers.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Milton Keynes in November – they increased 0.8%, to £576,751 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 16.6%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.8% monthly; up 17% annually; £341,203 average

Terraced: up 0.7% monthly; up 16.6% annually; £281,683 average

Flats: up 0.7% monthly; up 13.1% annually; £177,311 average

Buyers paid 16.5% less than the average price in the South East (£402,000) in November for a property in Milton Keynes. Across the South East, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

