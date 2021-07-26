House with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two kitchens and cinema room up for grabs in Milton Keynes

A huge house with six bathrooms, two kitchens and a cinema is up for sale for a cool £1,550,000 in Milton Keynes

The property in Linceslade Grove, Loughton, has actually been on the market since last year and was reduced in December by estate agents Rhyen Jordan.

It has three reception rooms, including a reception hall, and also a conservatory. Upstairs there are six bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, and a couple of them boasting walk-in wardrobes larger than many people's spare rooms!

There is also a galleried landing, a study and a cinema room all kitted out in special seats.

Outside there is a double garage, gated parking for multiple vehicles and a spacious back garden.

Rhyen Jordan estate agents have worked out the mortgage payments for any would-be purchases would be £6,189 a month after an initial £155,000 deposit.

