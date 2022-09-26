Housebuilder donates books to support pupils' mental health at Milton Keynes primary school

David Wilson Homes bought the books for Lavendon School, which is close to its new Lavendon Fields housing development on White Canons Drive.

They included a range of books by Usborne Publishing, which aims to support children’s mental health.

Youth Mental Health Day, founded by Stem4, encourages the discussion of mental health in young people with the aim to enable them to live happy and healthy lives.

The children were delighted with the books

Titles such as The Unworry Book by Alice James, All About Feelings by Felicity Brooks and Social Media Survival Guide by Holly Bathie were among the books donated and many of them included interactive features to help the children express their feelings and relieve anxiety.